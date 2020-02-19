A funeral service for Prosstonia “Tony” Thomas Graham, 54, of Temple will be at 10 a.m. Monday at Vista Community Church in Temple. Burial will be at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Mr. Graham died Feb. 16, 2020, in a local hospital.
He was born March 10, 1965, in Rockingham, N.C.
A visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Crotty Funeral Home in Belton.
