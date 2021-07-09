Graveside services for retired Sgt. 1st Class Quirino Sanchez, 91, of Kempner, will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Sanchez, died July 8, 2021, in Temple.
He was born on June 4, 1930, in Donna, Texas.
After high school, he joined the United States Army and served for 24 years, retiring as an E-7.
While serving in Italy, he met the love of his life, Lidia, and they married in Italy. He enjoyed working in his garden and took joy in giving away his fruits and vegetables. Quirino enjoyed his family and was proud of his children and grandchildren.
Mr. Quirino was preceded in death by his wife, Lidia Sanchez, in 2012.
Survivors include his children, Margie Chilton and husband, Rodney, Otto Sanchez and wife, Ina; three grandchildren, Christopher Chilton and wife, Sally, Jeremy Sanchez, Nicole Sanchez; and two great-grandchildren, Robert Sanchez and Jeremy Sanchez, Jr.
Viss Family Funeral Home in Copperas Cove is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be left at www.VissFamilyFuneralHome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.