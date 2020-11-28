Funeral services for Rachel Ann McFarland, 36, of Fort Hood, will be 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Vista Community Church in Temple.
Mrs. McFarland died Nov. 18, 2020, at MD Anderson in Houston after a long-fought courageous battle with cancer.
She was born Jan. 27, 1984, in Carroll Country, Maryland.
She grew up and went to school in Laurel, Delaware.
She excelled in school where she enjoyed learning new things. Her childhood hobbies included reading, fishing, working alongside her Grandpa Cugler in his woodshop and cooking with her Grandma Cugler.
Rachel had a full career as a licensed professional counselor. She received her masters degree in family counseling at the University of Texas A&M.
She began her career working for the Cameron Boys Ranch and CPS in Bell County.
Afterwards, she worked as a resident director at a full-time teen girls ranch specializing in equine therapy. Her career continued at Alfred Hughes Unit in Gatesville Correctional Facility as a Case Manager.
Rachel showed her heart for others and her love for horses as she volunteered her time at Tyson’s Corners Equine Therapy Program in Lampasas.
Some of Rachel’s favorite past times included, spending time with her horse, going to rodeos, taking pictures, playing guitar, and going on drives with her husband through the countryside to see the cattle and blue bonnets when in season.
Rachel enjoyed going to church at Vista Community Church in Temple. She was blessed to have the love and support of her small group and church family.
While she will be dearly missed, her love will live on in those whose lives she touched.
Rachel was preceded in death by her father, John Loscomb, and grandparents, Clayton “Sarge” and Anna Cugler and Plink and Sue Loscomb.
A public visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen, which is in charge of arrangements.
A family-only visitation will follow.
In Lieu of flowers, please donate to one of the organizations listed below:
