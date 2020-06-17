A funeral Mass for Ralph Eugene Widacki, 77, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Killeen with Father Richard O’Rourke officiating.
Mr. Widacki died June 13, 2020, at home surrounded by his family.
He was born Oct. 24, 1942, in Bremond, the youngest of seven children to John and Victoria Widacki.
Mr. Widacki grew up on the family farm, attended St. Mary’s Catholic School and graduated from Bremond High School in 1960 at age 16. He went to Cisco Junior College, earning Football All-American in 1961. He transferred to The University of North Texas, earning All-Conference honors, and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Physical Education in 1964.
Coach Widacki taught and coached at Killeen High School from 1969-1977 and moved to Ellison High School when it opened in 1978. He was a defensive coordinator for most of his career before he retired in 2002 after 38 years in Killeen ISD.
Since retiring, he enjoyed watching his grandchildren’s activities, supporting all four local high school football programs from his perch in the press box and watching his Texas Longhorns and St Louis Cardinals on television.
Mr. Widacki is survived by his wife of 52 years, Karon; daughter, Paige Gawryszewski and her husband, Todd, of Killeen; and son, Matt Widacki and his wife, Allison, of Harker Heights; four grandchildren, Ryan, Rylie, Max and Lane; and his brother Bernard and spouse Sally; sisters-in-law, Celestine, Gertrude and Louise Widacki; and brother-in-law John Collier and spouse Sharron; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen. A rosary will begin at 7:30 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.