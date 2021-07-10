Services for Ralph Fleming Wright, 87, of Copperas Cove, will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Grace United Methodist Church in Copperas Cove. Burial will follow at 2 p.m. at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Wright died July 2, 2021.
He was born Oct. 2, 1933, in Rosebud.
Mr. Wright was a gifted student from the beginning. He graduated as the top male in his class and then went on to Southwest Texas Teachers College to pursue a degree in English.
After graduation, Mr. Wright served in the Armed Forces and then returned to finish his master’s degree. He then moved to Copperas Cove. A longtime educator with Copperas Cove Independent School District, he worked as a teacher, principal and administrator.
Mr. Wright was preceded in death by his parents and son, Melvin.
Survivors include his loving wife, Patricia Wright; son, Stephen Wright-Solomon; bonus children, Bill Green, Kenny Green and Kimberly Green; beloved granddaughters, Megan Green-Powell and Madison Harris.
Visitation is from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove, which is in charge of arrangements.
