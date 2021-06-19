Graveside services with military honors for retired Col. Ralph C. Gauer, 84, of Harker Heights, will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Gauer died June 3, 2021, surrounded by family.
Donations may be made in Col. Gauer’s name to St. Paul Chong Hasang Catholic Church, 1000 Farm-to-Market 2410, Harker Heights, TX 76548.
