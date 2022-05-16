A memorial service for Ralph, “Ralphy” Sebexen III, 27, will be held at 6:30 p.m Thursday. at Crawford Bowers Funeral home in Killeen.
Mr. Sebexen died on April 26, 2022. He was born on May 30, 1994.
Ralphy is survived by his parents, Ralph and Angela Sebexen; his sister, Jeannie Rose Sebexen; a brother, Robert “Bubba” Stottler; and sister, Amanda Stottler.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.