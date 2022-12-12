Funeral services for Ralph Vernon Tolbert Jr., 79, of Copperas Cove will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the First Baptist Church of Copperas Cove.
Interment will follow at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery at 1 p.m.
Updated: December 12, 2022 @ 9:43 pm
Mr. Tolbert died Dec. 2, 2022. He was born June 26, 1943, in Clarendon, Texas to Ralph Tolbert Sr. and Ola Mae Tolbert.
Ralph served in the U.S. Army for 23 years and retired with the rank of chief warrant officer 4 in 1993. During his military service, Ralph was an aviator and flew helicopters and fixed wings. He received several awards including a Bronze Star Medal, the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Master Army Aviator Badge, and an Air Medal.
After his military service, Ralph pursued working as a supervisor at Sallie Mae in Killeen and a loan officer at Central Texas College. In his free time, Ralph enjoyed traveling with his wife. Some of his favorite trips were those he spent on cruises.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Ralph is survived by his wife, Mary June Stady; daughter, Wylie Rolon (Luisel); sons, Terry Tolbert and Trent Tolbert (Kara); step-son Charles D. Allen III; as well as his grandchildren, Benjamin Thompson, Madeline Rolon, Luisel Rolon II, Cheyenne Tolbert, and Jacob Tolbert.
Visitation for Ralph will be held an hour before the service at the church.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.crawfordbowerscopperascove.com for the Tolbert family.
