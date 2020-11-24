Randall Battreal

A brief graveside service for Randall John Battreal, formerly of Copperas Cove, will be held on Saturday at the Smith Cemetery off FM 2808 in Kempner.
Mr. Battreal died Oct. 13, 2020, in Rockledge, Florida.
He was born Oct. 8, 1953, in Pensacola, Florida.
Randy lived in various states and Germany with his family. His father was in the Navy and then enlisted in the Army to be stationed at Fort Hood in 1965. His mother was a school teacher for many years and retired from CCISD.
Randy lived in the Copperas Cove area until 2015, when his family moved to Cocoa, Florida. Randy worked in construction for many years and loved fishing. He had such a wonderful smile and sense of humor.
Survivors include his wife of 33 years, Cathy; his daughter, Catherine Elizabeth Battreal of Shenandoah, Virginia; his stepson, Brent Stephen Highland and wife Shanon of Ottawa, Illinois; his stepdaughter, Misty Michele Ayers, husband Jeff and granddaughter Alexi Arianna Maloney of Copperas Cove; and his brother Ralph E. and wife Becky Battreal of Kempner.
He was blessed to have many friends and extended family whom he cherished as well.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove is in charge of arrangements.
