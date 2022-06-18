Randy Cook, 64, died June 11, 2022.
He was born Jan. 26, 1958.
Mr. Cook is survived by his sister, Virginia Ritter; daughter, Star Valladares; five grand-children; and several nieces and nephews.
The family asks for prayers during the grieving process, as they all loved and will miss him.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.