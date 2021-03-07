Services for Randy Rae Tobin, 69, of Kempner, will be at noon Wednesday at Kempner United Methodist Church. Graveside services with military honors will follow at 2 p.m. at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Tobin died on Feb. 24, 2021. He was born March 23, 1951, in Gettysburg, S.D. to Leland DeVere and Dorathy Tobin.
Randy served honorably for 21 years in the U.S. Army until his retirement in 1990. During his service, Randy was an armor crewman and worked on tanks and served in the Vietnam War. Once he retired, Randy achieved his associate’s degree from DeVry University in Irving.
In 1970, Randy married his wife, Penny. The two shared over 50 years of marriage.
Mr. Tobin was preceded in death by his father and mother, and his older brother, Ralph Tobin.
Randy is survived by his wife, Penny Tobin; sons, Rory and Jody Tobin (Nanette Tobin); and grandchildren, Patrick Tobin (Summer), David Tobin (Sarah), Connor, and Haylee Tobin, Lauren, Chloe and Jamee Palousek.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove, which is in charge of arrangements. Condolences for the family may be shared at www.crawfordbowerscopperascove.com.
