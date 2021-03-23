Funeral Mass for Roy Gabriel Villaronga, 82, of Killeen will be 1:30 Wednesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Killeen.
Mr. Villaronga died March 20, 2021. He was born April 1, 1938, in Ponce, Puerto Rico.
The family will receive visitors from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a rosary at 1:30 p.m. at the church.
A celebration of life will be 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center.
Burial will be 11 a.m. April 1 at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of arrangements.
