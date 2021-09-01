Services for Raymond Armond James, 36, of Killeen will be at 2 p.m. Friday, with Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen. Burial will follow at Killeen City Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. James died Aug. 20, 2021, in Temple.
He was born Oct. 2, 1984, in Chicago, Illinois.
Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of all local arrangements.
Condolences can be made at www.chisolmsfuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.