Memorial services for Raymond Alvin Boland, 82, formerly of Killeen, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Killeen City Cemetery pavilion.
Mr. Boland died Aug. 25, 2020, at his residence.
He was born Aug. 21, 1938, in Corpus Christi, where he was raised.
He attended the University of Texas, where he earned his Bachelor of Science in aerospace engineering. He worked for the U.S. Government as a civil servant for 44 years.
His work took him to many places, including Tehran, Iran; St. Louis, Missouri; and Saudi Arabia during the Gulf War. He worked the last 23 years of his career at Fort Hood.
He was a dedicated Sunday school teacher and deacon at the churches he attended, and his faith was an important part of his life.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Alma Judy Boland.
Survivors include one son, Ramsy Boland and his wife, Warrie, of Cary, North Carolina; one daughter, Betty Witcher and husband John of Raleigh, North Carolina; four grandchildren: Christy Witcher, Michael Witcher and JP Witcher of Raleigh, North Carolina, and Hope Boland of Cary, North Carolina; one brother, Curtis Boland, of San Antonio; and two sisters, Mary Melcer and Elaine Emmons, both of Corpus Christi.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of arrangements.
