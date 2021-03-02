Raymond Chapman

Funeral services for Raymond C. Chapman, 86, of Kempner, will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday at Sneed Funeral Chapel in Lampasas. Interment with military honors will follow at 2 p.m. Friday at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Chapman died March 1, 2021, at his residence in Kempner. He was born Aug. 29, 1934, in Fort Worth, Texas, to Thomas Arthur and Pearl Mae Chapman.
He served his country in the United States Marine Corps and United States Army. During the Korean War, he was part of the 1st Marine Division. During the Vietnam War, he was part of the U.S. Army 12th Signal Group.
He received many honors during his time in the military: two Bronze Stars, Army Commendation Medal, Korea, and Vietnam Service Medal with three campaign stars, and the Vietnam Cross of Gallantry. After his retirement from the United States Army as a sergeant first class, he was a police officer with Copperas Cove Police Department for eight years, a police officer with the Lampasas Police Department for 12 years, and the remainder of his law enforcement career was spent with the Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office. During his tenure in law enforcement, he was awarded the Copperas Cove Police Officer of the Year award by the Knights of Columbus as well as the Lampasas Police Officer of the Year.
Mr. Chapman served as a Troop Leader for the Boy Scouts, enjoyed his RC planes, and was an avid fisherman. He was also a member of the Kempner Oak Hills Baptist Church, where he held positions as deacon, trustee, treasurer, and Royal Ambassador Leader. He was a member of CLEAT (Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas), the National Rifle Association, and was an associate member of the Sheriff’s Association of Texas.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Arthur and Pearl Mae Chapman; his sons, Darren Jay Chapman, Douglas Wade Chapman, Lorne Alen Chapman; his brothers, Edward and Vyron Chapman; and sisters, Pauline Farrell and Virginia Sullivan.
Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Bobbie Chapman of Kempner; son, Greg Chapman and wife, Debbie of Kempner; daughter, Cyndi Stone and husband, Stephen of Kempner; brother, Byron Chapman and wife, Carol; grandchildren, Ashley Mellon of Conroe, Jackie Hanke of Sharp, Adam Chapman of Austin, Logan Chapman of Copperas Cove, James K. Imhoff of Kempner; and five great-grandchildren.
Visitation is from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at Sneed Funeral Chapel in Lampasas, which is in charge of arrangements.
