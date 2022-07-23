A celebration of life for Raymond Edward Garrison, of Killeen, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen. Interment will follow at Immanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery.
Mr. Garrison died July 15, 2022, surrounded by his loving family, after a long battle with cancer.
He was born Nov. 7, 1950, in Hendersonville, N.C., to Raymond William Garrison, and Betty Mitchell Garrison.
Raymond Garrison was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, and loyal and trusted friend.
Raymond was one of four siblings, including James “Gary” Garrison, of Bertram, Veta Rebecca Garrison, and Patti Garrison Lolley, of Buda.
Raymond was a graduate of Bryan High School class of 1967. He pursued a career in law enforcement where he was a police officer for the Nolanville Police Department for two years and then moved to be a member of the Killeen Police Department for four years. After leaving the police force, Raymond opened AIA (Advanced Investigations Association), his own private investigation firm, for several years before embarking on a long and successful career in IT with Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Temple from 1996 until his retirement in 2021.
The family of Ray Garrison thanks everyone for sharing this service, for prayers, encouragement, cards, visits, food and love. The family was blessed by the thoughtfulness of friends and strengthened by their faith. They will always be grateful. God Bless them all.
Pallbearers will be Al Morris, Lane Lolley, Mitchell Glosson, Maurice Rodriguez, Walter Torres, and Edward Ley, with Honorary Pallbearer James “Gary” Garrison.
Mr. Garrison is preceded in death by his beloved wife and best friend, Elizabeth (Betsy) Anne McPherson Garrison, younger sister Veta Rebecca Garrison, and parents Raymond and Betty Garrison.
He is survived by his six children, Raymond Edward Garrison (son) of Bryan, Davie Lynn Zak (daughter) of Salado, Raymond William Garrison (son) of Allen, Cherish Anne Garrison (daughter) of Killeen, Kelly Marie Johnson (daughter) of Killeen, and Melissa Sue Garrison (adopted daughter) of Killeen; and four grandchildren, Martha Elizabeth, Marcos Michael, Anthony Ray, and Marissa Marie Garrison.
A visitation for Raymond will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Crawford-Bowers Killeen.
To make a memorial contribution in the name of Raymond Edward Garrison, his wishes were that those be made to The American Cancer Society (website: www.cancer.org)
