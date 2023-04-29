A celebration of life for Raymond Lee Bee, 89, will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home, with burial to follow at 1 p.m. at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Bee died April 23, 2023.
He was born June 18, 1934, to the late Ralph Bee and Mary Dean of Palmer, West Virginia.
Raymond was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He was a talented musician, playing guitar and mandolin and visiting Pearl Texas BlueGrass Jam for many years. He loved to read books about the supernatural and play bingo.
He was raised deep in the mountains of West Virginia in a wood cabin where he learned about plants and medicinal herbs from his mom. He joined the National Guard in 1952 and then the Army in 1953 before meeting and marrying his wife Cleona while stationed at Fort Monmouth, New Jersey, in 1960.
Raymond served in Vietnam from September 1967 to June 1968 as a MP. He was stationed in Korea; Fort Bragg, North Carolina; Germany; The Presidio San Francisco; Fort Lewis in Washington; and Fort Gordon in Georgia before settling his family at Fort Hood in August 1977. He retired in 1978 after 25 years with the rank of sergeant first class. Raymond’s commendations include: National Defense Service Medal w/1st Oak Leaf Cluster, Vietnam Service Medal w/4 Bronze Service Stars, Army Commendation Medal, Meritorious Unit Citations, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, and Republic of Korea Presidential Unit Citation; and Vietnam Cross of Gallantry w/Palm. Raymond then started a second career as a prison guard with the Texas Department of Corrections, retiring in 2004.
Mr. Bee was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers Herbert Bee and John Jones.
He is survived by his brother Charles Bee of Taylor, Mich.; his wife of 62 years, Cleona Bee; his daughters Robin Six and her husband John of Columbus, Ohio, and Linda Rubrecht and her husband James of Mount Sterling, Ohio; and his son, Randall Lee Bee and his wife Tracey of Austin; grandsons, Paul Six and Shawn Bee; granddaughters, Karen Tomasik, Jessica Six, Cheryl Grimm and Bethany Shultz; and great-granddaughters Emily and Rebecca Tomasik.
The Bee family will receive friends between 6 and 8 p.m. Monday at the Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home.
The family invites fellow mourners to donate to the USO or Wounded Warriors Family Support in lieu of flowers.
