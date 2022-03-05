Raymond Lomax

Funeral services for Raymon D. Lomax will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen. Burial will follow at 11 a.m. at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Lomax was born Sept. 19, 1935, in Duncan, Okla., to Denver and Jessie May Lomax.
In 1936 Raymond’s family moved to Dallas, where he lived until his entry into the U.S. Army in May 1956. His stateside duty assignments include basic training at Fort Chaffee, Ark.; two assignments as an instructor at the U.S. Army Signal School, Fort Gordon, Ga.; the Sergeant Majors Academy at Fort Bliss; and his final assignment to Fort Hood. His overseas assignments included two years in Vietnam, three tours in Germany and three months duty in Okinawa.
His military education includes graduating from the 7th U.S. Army NCO Academy with honors in 1961 and the U.S. Army Sergeants Major Academy in 1975. At the time of his retirement he was the Command Sgt. Maj. of the 13th Signal Battalion, First Cavalry Division, Fort Hood. During his career he received numerous awards and decorations, including the Bronze Star with 1st Oak Leaf Cluster, the Army Commendation Medal with 1st Oak Leaf Cluster and the Meritorious Service Medal.
After his retirement, Raymond worked for the American Red Cross and the State of Texas Parole Board. He volunteered with the Lions Club and served as the Chairman of the Board of the American Red Cross Bluebonnet Chapter.
While stationed in Germany he met the love of his life, Rosemarie, and they were happily married for 58 years. Raymond was especially proud of his daughter Debbie and his grandsons Michael and Thomas. His family has precious memories of the time he spent with the boys, using his creativity with personalized poems, scavenger hunts and countless hours playing ball. He was an avid reader, was interested in history, loved to garden, and was a devoted Dallas Cowboys fan. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends, but will always be remembered for his kindness, sense of humor, and calm demeanor.
Raymond was preceded in death by his parents, Jessie May and Denver; his sister Anita; his brother Bill; and his brother and sister-in-law Gene and Chris.
He is survived by his wife Rosemarie; daughter and son-in-law Debbie and John Saladin; grandsons Michael Saladin and Thomas Saladin; Andrea and Raphael Issig of Germany; nieces Stacy McWain, Karen Henson, Sherrie Hartsock, Vicki Campise; and nephew Don Lomax. He is also survived by all their families.
