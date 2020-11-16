Raymond Upp

A funeral Mass for Raymond H. Upp, 94, of Copperas Cove, will be at noon Wednesday at Holy Family Catholic Church. A committal service will follow with military honors at 2 p.m. at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Upp died Nov. 13, 2020. He was born Jan. 1, 1926, to parents Fred and Ethel Upp.
On June 19, 1951, Raymond married the love of his life, Olivia. The two were married for 69 years and shared many wonderful memories and travels together.
Raymond served in the United States Army for 35 years. He retired as a command sergeant major in 1979 and fought in World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War. During his service, he earned the Bronze Star Medal, a Purple Heart, and Combat Infantryman Badge 3rd Award — only one of 200 awarded during WW II, Korea, and Vietnam — along with many others. He is listed in the Infantryman Hall of Fame.
After his retirement from the Army, Ray worked at H-E-B for 12 years, ending his career as a store director.
When Raymond wasn’t working, he enjoyed reading, golfing, traveling, mowing his lawn and spending time with his family. He was involved in organizations such as the Korean War Veterans, the Lampasas County Republican Party, and was a part of the Knights of Columbus.
Mr. Upp was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Roxie Upp and his siblings.
Survivors include his wife, Olivia Upp; daughter Ethelyn “Babe” (John) Staley; son Raymond (Barbara) Upp Jr.; daughter Karen Upp; and daughter Terry (Greg) Winter; grandchildren Kerry, January, Valerie, Kristy, Amanda, Richard and Raymond; 13 great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. today at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove with recitation of the rosary at 7 p.m.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.crawfordbowerscopperascove.com for the Upp family.
