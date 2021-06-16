A memorial service for Rebecca Lynn Espinal-Blizzard, 54, of Belton will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, at Crotty Funeral Home in Belton with Pastor H.K. Ballard officiating.
Mrs. Espinal-Blizzard died May 25, 2021, at a local hospital.
Survivors include her parents; her husband, Russell Blizzard of Belton; and three sisters; a brother; four nieces and three nephews.
