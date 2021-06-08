A memorial service for Rebecca Lynn Espinal-Blizzard, 54, of Belton, will be at 11 a.m. June 19 at Crotty Funeral Home in Belton.
Mrs. Espinal-Blizzard died May 25, 2021, at a local hospital.
She was born Dec. 2, 1966, in Glendale, California.
Survivors include her husband of 32 years, Russell Blizzard of Belton; three sisters; a brother; four nieces; and three nephews.
