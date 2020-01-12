Funeral services for Rebecca Patteson Haner, 73, of Lampasas, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Sneed Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow at 2 p.m. in Burnet Cemetery.
Mrs. Haner died Jan. 11, 2020, at AdventHealth Rollins Brook. She was born Jan. 3, 1947, in Burnet.
Visitation will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the chapel.
