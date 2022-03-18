Rebecca Simpson

A celebration of life for Rebecca Ann “Becky” Simpson, 73, of Copperas Cove will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Grace United Methodist Church in Copperas Cove. A private burial will be held at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Simpson died Feb. 19, 2022, surrounded by family and friends. She was born Sept. 24, 1948, in Akron, Ohio, to Robert and Willa Mae (Gilbreath) Barnes.
Becky was raised in Joplin, Missouri, and graduated from Joplin High School in 1966. She earned her nursing degree from Burge Nursing School in Springfield, Missouri. On Aug. 1, 1970, she married Royce Simpson.
Becky worked as a registered nurse for over 30 years in locations around the world, wherever her husband, Royce was stationed while serving in the United States Army.
Even after retiring, she used her nursing skills to care for friends and church members whenever needed. Becky was a founding member of Angel Care, respite care for Alzheimers caregivers at Grace United Methodist church in Copperas Cove.
She continued to care for the community by knitting prayer shawls for those experiencing grief and illness. For her many contributions, care, and endless time donated to the church, Becky received the Louis Behrens Churchmanship Award.
Becky enjoyed knitting, crocheting, reading, arts and crafts. In retirement she found pleasure in boating and traveling with her husband to see this amazing country and visit friends and family.
Becky is survived by her husband, Royce; her son, Rodney (Paula) Simpson of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and daughter, Melissa Recks of Crawfordville, Florida; and four grandchildren: Ryan, Grace, Aubrey and Garrett. She is also survived by her sister, Kathy Mayes of Bellview, Missouri.
Visitation for Becky will be held on Monday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove, which is in charge of arrangements.
If desired, the family requests donations be made to one of Becky’s favorite organizations, the Grace United Methodist Women or Grace United Methodist Church in lieu of flowers.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.crawfordbowerscopperascove.com for the Simpson family.
