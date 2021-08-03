Funeral services for Reginald Darron Newman, 59, of Moody, will be at 2 p.m. Monday at 3C Cowboy Fellowship Church in Salado.
Mr. Newman died July 30, 2021. He was born on Oct. 10, 1961, in Temple.
Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton, which is also in charge of arrangements.
