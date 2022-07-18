Funeral services for Reginald Othella Smith, 51, of Killeen will be held Saturday at 6 p.m. at Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen.
A private family interment will be held at a later date.
Mr. Smith died July 10, 2022, in Marion. He was born Feb. 16, 1971, in Fayetteville, N.C.
Viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Offer condolences at www.chisolmsfuneral.com.
