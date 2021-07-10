Private services for Regner “Reg” Alvin Capener, 79, of Killeen, will be Tuesday at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. Capener died July 8, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born April 18, 1942, in Astoria, Oregon to parents Alvin and Lillian Lorraine Capener.
Survivors include his wife, Della Capener, two sons, Christian Capener and former wife Chelsea.
