Funeral services for Renate Little, 90, of Killeen, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Crawford-Bowers in Killeen. Burial will follow at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mrs. Little died Sept. 8, 2020 in Killeen.
She was born Aug. 25, 1930 in Breslau, Germany.
She was married to Mr. Earl Little for 42 years.
Visitation is from 5 to 7 p.m. today at the funeral home.
