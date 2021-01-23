Funeral services for Rene Fonseca Costilla, 46, of Rockdale, will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday at Crotty Funeral Home in Belton. His body will be cremated following his funeral services.
Mr. Costilla died Jan. 20, 2021.
Rene was born on Jan 13, 1975, to Ismael and Sylvia Costilla in Oklahoma City.
A visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday followed by a Rosary held at 6 p.m. at Crotty Funeral Home in Belton.
