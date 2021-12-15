RENEE DAWN HOSHAW
(April 23, 1975 - December 10, 2021)
Renee Dawn Hoshaw, 46, of Killeen, TX passed away Friday, December 10, 2021. Renee was born April 23, 1975 in Killeen to Gerald Ray Hoshaw and Sue Hoshaw Fulford.
Renee held many jobs throughout her adult life. In her past time, she enjoyed the outdoors, especially her birds and plants. Her number one love was spending time with her family and friends.
Renee is preceded in death by her father, husband Jorge Martinez, nephew Christopher Vandall, and grandmother Babe Smale.
She is survived by her mother and stepfather Bobby Fulford; sons, Dondi Martinez and wife Jesica; Jace Martinez, Lane Hoshaw Jones; sister, Amanda Vandall; brothers, Stephen Hoshaw and wife Dory; Jerry Hoshaw and wife Sandra; a grandson, Arteus Rene Martinez, numerous nieces and nephews; partner in crime, cousin Dana Fernandez all of Killeen; and lifelong best friend Lee-Ann Burdette of Belton.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the American Cancer Society.
