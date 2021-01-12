A funeral service for Reynaldo Delacruz Marin Sr., 77, of Harker Heights, will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Memorial Baptist Church, in Killeen. Burial will follow at the Killeen City Cemetery.
Mr. Marin died Jan. 4, 2021, in Harker Heights.
He was born Dec. 14, 1943, in Jimenez, Coahulia, Mexico.
Visitation will be from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
