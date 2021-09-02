A gathering to remember the life of Reynaldo Reyes, 50, of Killeen, will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
Mr. Reyes died Aug. 18, 2021.
He was born March 7, 1971.
Rey grew up in Killeen but never forgot his childhood years on his beloved island of Puerto Rico.
He was a certified master mechanic and proudly served as a U.S. contractor in Afghanistan for the last six years.
Rey loved salsa music, dominoes, and playing his congas. He was also a gifted artist and created beautiful images.
Under his loud and rambunctious personality, Rey truly loved spending time with family, grilling, and cooking for them. He was a great cook indeed.
Rey was predeceased by his father, Reinaldo Reyes.
Survivors include his wife, Gina; his daughters, Hellery and Vanessa; and his mother and step-father Maria and Julio. His brothers Alex and Carlos will also miss him deeply. His grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and many relatives will always know Rey as the life of the party at family and friends gatherings, and will remember him with love forever.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.