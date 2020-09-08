Services for Rhonda Fay Ellis, 64, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at The Rivers of Living Waters Church, in Killeen.
Ms. Ellis died Aug. 25, 2020.
She was born Nov. 7, 1955.
Serenity Life Celebrations in Waco is in charge of arrangements.
A message or memory can be left at www.slcwaco.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.