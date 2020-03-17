Memorial services for Richard A. Howg, 80, of Killeen, will be at 3 p.m. Friday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen. A reception will be held the same day at 5 p.m. at the VFW Post #3892 in Harker Heights.
Mr. Howg died Feb. 2, 2020, in Killeen. He was born Feb. 5, 1939, to Olaf and Doris (Moen) Howg in Badger, Minn.
Mr. Howg proudly served in the U.S. Army, including two tours of Vietnam. He retired after 20 years of service.
Mr. Howg enjoyed playing penny slots at the casinos, bingo, poker and watching NASCAR.
Above all, he loved spending time with family and friends, especially with his grandson,
He was preceded in death by his father and mother; his brother, Curtis “Buddy” Howg; his sisters, Karen Fischer and Lois Lussier; his daughter, Teri Haskins; and his partner, Kathy Leesburg.
Survivors include his daughters, Debbie Howg, Melissa and spouse Mark Forcier and Rhona and spouse Reginald Huggins; his son,Vincent Howg; his grandsons, Eric Haskins and Sebastian Forcier; and many nieces and nephews.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of arrangements.
