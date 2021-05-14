Funeral services for Richard B. Matthews, 58, of Killeen will be at 5 p.m. Monday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Killeen with Pastor Joseph Harris officiating.
Mr. Matthews died May 9, 2021, in Killeen.
Survivors include his wife, April Matthews; mother, Heide Paredez; brother, Patrick Matthews; and sister, Tricia Purkey; his five children, David Matthews, Danielle Huckaby, Racheal Matthews, Ryan Matthews and Brittany Matthews; his 14 grandchildren, Destiny Matthews, Isaiah Matthews, Reyna Sanchez, Isabel Johnson, Haley Matthews, Desire Arnold, Charlie Huckaby, James Huckaby III, Ciara Matthews, Benjamin Matthews, Lawson Matthews, Laenie Matthews, Jade Matthews, Chase Matthews, Malachi Richard Blair Matthews-Love; his only great-grandchild, Bentley Johnson; his nieces, nephews, and two dogs, Bo and Rosie, and many friends.
Visitation will be from 4 to 5 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
