Richard Carl Malicki

A celebration of life for Richard “Rick” Carl Malicki, 73, of Harker Heights, will be from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
Mr. Malicki died unexpectedly Jan. 14, 2020.
He was born May 9, 1946, as Richard Karl Teichmann, in Weiden, Germany, and moved to Colorado Springs, Colorado, when he was 7 years old.
As a teenager, his family moved to Lampasas, and he graduated from Lampasas High School in 1964. He settled in Killeen.
Mr. Malicki married the love of his life, Catherine Gail Dinwiddie on June 15, 1981. Rick and Catherine lived in Würzburg, Germany, from 1982 to 1987, where he was an international representative of American Amicable Life Insurance Company.
While in Germany, the couple welcomed two daughters, Chrystal and Heather.
The family moved to Junction City, Kansas, where Rick continued his work for American Amicable.
In 1996, Rick and Catherine moved their family to Harker Heights, where he worked with American Eagle International Military Service Rings.
Mr. Malicki was a loving husband and father, fiercely loyal and dedicated to his family and friends.
A natural salesman who reveled in interacting and helping people, his career in sales spanned a myriad of businesses from the East to the West Coast.
Selfless in nature, Mr. Malicki enjoyed engaging people in conversation and sought to put others before himself.
He was a witty, piquant, jocular, gifted wordsmith and storyteller, to the delight of his family and friends. Malicki was an avid reader, music lover, and car enthusiast.
Above all, Mr. Malicki treasured his time with his wife and daughters, who were the center of his universe.
A quietly religious man, he prayed daily, asking God to fill him with knowledge, wisdom and understanding. He will be missed by all who were lucky enough to have known him.
Mr. Malicki is preceded in death by his mother, Alma Rose Teichmann and step-father, Arthur Andrew Malicki, step-brother Patrick Malicki and brother-in-law, Charles “Chuck” Dinwiddie.
Survivors include his loving wife of 38 years, Catherine Gail Malicki of Harker Heights; cherished daughters, Chrystal Gail Malicki, Heather Nicole Malicki (Kevin Ford), lifelong best friend Rigg Renieri as well as many extended family members.
