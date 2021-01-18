Funeral services for retired Col. Richard “Dick” Burke will be at 1 p.m. Friday at St. Paul Chong Hasang Catholic Church in Harker Heights. Burial services will follow at 3 p.m. at the Central Texas Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Burke died Jan. 4, 2021. He was born Jan. 26, 1935, in Janesville, Wisc., to Richard and Helena Bernice Burke.
He was the youngest of six children. After graduating from Janesville High School, he was the first of his family to attend college at Spring Hill College in Mobile, Ala., on a tennis scholarship.
After graduation, he joined the U.S. Army in 1957 and served courageously for 30 years, which included two tours to Vietnam. Dick was stationed at Fort Hood on three occasions and commanded the 2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry (Gary Owen) and the 3rd Brigade in the 1st Cavalry Division and in 1987, he retired from the army out of TCATA.
Some of his medals include: the Distinguished Service Medal, the Silver Star, the Legion of Merit with four Oak Leaf clusters, the Distinguished Flying Cross, the Soldier’s Medal, the Bronze Star Medal with two Oak Leaf clusters, the Meritorious Service Medal with two Oak Leaf clusters, the Joint Commendation Medal, the Army Accommodation Medal with V device and 2 Oak Leaf Clusters, the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal with three Bronze Service Stars, the Republic of Vietnam Combat Medal, the Republic of Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Palm and Silver Stars (awarded twice) and the Air Medal with V device (awarded three times).
When he was awarded the Distinguished Service Medal in 1984, he earned the nickname “Burke of the Army” as he was director of the Force Design Directorate at Fort Leavenworth, Kan., from 1981 to 1984. There he designed the future of the Army and was credited with the redesign and deployment of 997,800 soldiers. The citation for his Distinguished Service Medal states: “It is probable that no other individual within the Army has had such a profound impact on the design of current and future force structure. His outstanding contribution will have a positive influence on the Army’s force design for many years to come.”
After his military career, he worked for BDM as a government contractor for several years. He then partnered with his wife and children to form Burke Hunt Enterprises, which includes Creative Concrete Coatings, The Garage Door Company of Texas, Log Cabin Learning Academy and Trooper Signs.
Throughout his life, he made time to serve his community. Being married to an educator and having seven children who attend KISD, he was heavily involved in programs to support children. He played an integral part in the formation of Communities in Schools within KISD, served on several boards including Families in Crisis, Food Care Center, the St. Paul’s Parish Council, and the St. Joseph Catholic Church and School. He was a 4th degree Knight of Columbus and a member of the Killeen Kiwanis and the Killeen Noon Lions Clubs.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Frances and Paul, and sisters Mary Arlene Burke, Helen Eloise Holden and Jean Elaine Derk.
Dick is survived by his wife, Barbara, and children James and his wife, Gloria, of Colorado, Danny and his wife, Vicki Fulbright, of Colorado; Kevin and his wife, Dora, of Atlanta, Ga.; Kathleen and her husband, Barry Gormley, of Harker Heights; Patrick of Dallas; Maureen and her husband, Felix Montez, of Killeen and Erin and Mark Kreitzmeier of Portland, Ore.; 17 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly.
Visitation will begin at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at St. Paul Chong Hasang Catholic Church and will conclude with the rosary to start at 8 p.m.
Special thanks to Kindred Hospice, especially Angela and Denise, who cared for Dick during his illness and passing. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
