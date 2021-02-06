Richard Dickerson

Private services will be held at a later date for Richard Raymond Dickerson.
Mr. Dickerson died Jan. 31, 2021, in Killeen.
He was born Nov. 2, 1953, in Ileon, New York.
Rick was reared in Orlando, Florida, where he met his future wife Rebecca “Becky” in high school.
In 1977, they embarked on a military journey of 20 years and a marriage of 43 years.
He retired to Killeen in 1998 and joined the Bell County Sheriff’s Department where he served for seven years.
Survivors include his wife, Becky, niece Misty Thebeau and brothers Doug and Larry Dickerson.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.