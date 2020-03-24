A private graveside service with military honors for Richard Elvin Johnson Sr., 79, of Killeen, will be held Thursday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Johnson died March 12, 2020, in Harker Heights.
He was born May 25, 1940, in Flint, Mich.
Mr. Johnson graduated from Davison High School in Davison, Mich. He joined the United States Air Force on Sept. 25, 1959, and received an honorable discharge in 1964.
Mr. Johnson took up studying airplane design, which was his life infatuation, where he soloed in 1981 and eventually began building his own airplane. In 1991, he became a member of the Texas State Guard.
Survivors include his children, Julie Ann, Dawn Marie, Richard Elvin II, Alexander Dwight, Sharmin Lynn and Brinda Fawn; brothers, Lee and Vern; sister, Glory; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thelma Cross and Elvin Joseph Johnson.
Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of local arrangements.
Offer condolences at www.chisolmsfuneral.com.
