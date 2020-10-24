A committal service with full military honors for Richard “Dick” Duane Kerschner Jr., 77, will be at 10 a.m. Nov. 2 at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Kerschner died Sept. 15, 2020.
He was born Nov. 15, 1942, in Oil City, Pennsylvania, to father, Richard D. Kerschner Sr, and mother, Cecilia Kerschner.
Richard served for over 21 years in the United States Army with two tours in Vietnam. He started his military career as a combat photographer and later worked in satellite communications.
After his time in the Army, he decided to enroll in college at Sam Houston State University, where he later graduated with a major in photography. He adored being a photographer and could often be found photographing weddings and other major family events.
Not satisfied with serving others only through the military, Richard joined the ranks of the United States Postal Service in Temple.
Richard was an avid gun collector, hunter and member of the NRA. He was a man who continually found a way to help his community even through his hobbies. Richard took the time to teach people of all ages about guns and hunting safety — most notably during his 25 years teaching hunters education for Texas Parks and Wildlife.
Survivors include the love of his life, high school sweetheart and beautiful wife – Kathleen Kerschner; four wonderful children and their spouses — son, Richard Kerschner III, daughter, Wendy Bons, son, Scott Kerschner and his wife, Mary Kerschner and son, Brandon Kerschner and his wife, Lisa Kerschner; five amazing grandchildren and their spouses — Kiree Bons, Shiree Dennis and her husband, Jeffrey Gettys II, Heather Kerschner and her husband, Scott McLean, Garett Kerschner and Haydyn Kerschner; three incredible great-grandchildren — Arawn, Seraphine and Caedyn Dennis; and brother, George Kerschner, and George’s family in Palestine, Texas.
Richard also had the love of many great caregivers towards the end of his life, including Kim Bottoms from Bell Home Care and all the wonderful staff from the Hospice Group at Baylor Scott & White.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of arrangements.
