A funeral service with full military honors for retired Sgt. Major Richard L. White, 83, of Killeen, will be 10 a.m. Friday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. White died Dec. 17, 2021, at his residence.
He was born May 11, 1937, in Natoma, Kansas.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.