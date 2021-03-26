A private family gathering was held to celebrate the life of Richard Lee Adams, 87, of Copperas Cove.
Mr. Adams died March 18, 2021.
He was born Jan. 27, 1934, to the late Paul and Ruby Gooding Adams in Stephenville.
He married Elizabeth Neal Hope on Oct. 25, 1954, in Stephenville.
He worked as a Maytag repairman until he opened his own business, Adams Brothers Appliance Service, in 1971. He worked for 65 years and retired at the age of 85 years old.
In his spare time, he enjoyed camping, fishing, home projects, gardening and carpentry. He was a quiet, sweet loving man always willing to help others.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Paul (Shorty) and Ruby Adams; brothers, Carol (Slim,), CH, Bob, Butch; grandson Matthew Lee O’Neal; and great-great-granddaughter Arabella Faye O’Neal-Torres.
Survivors include his wife, Elizabeth Adams; children and spouses — son, Richard & Jody Adams, daughter, Elizabeth & Steve O’Neal, son, David & Robin Adams, daughter, Angela & Keith Runyon; brother, Lloyd Earl; sister, Margie; 13 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family of Richard Adams wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Kenneth Westover at UT Southwestern, Dr. Khandavilli also of UT Southwestern, Belinda Zasio, Darlena Smith, and Stephanie all of New Century Hospice, Ronnie Viss of Viss Family Funeral Home. You were all part of the life of Richard Adams Sr. Thank you so much for the care and attention you showed to our loved one.
Viss Family Funeral Home in Copperas Cove is in charge of arrangements.
