Services for Staff Sgt. Richard P. “Smitty” Smith, 72, of Harker Heights will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Heritage Funeral Home in Killeen. Inurnment will follow at 3 p.m. at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Smith passed away on March 03, 2023. He was born on Nov. 8, 1950 in Dallas to his parents Roy Smith and Bobbie Cody.
Richard was a decorated veteran who served in the Vietnam war and spent another 20 years active duty.
When he was just 17, Richard decided he wanted to join the Army. Richard would go on to serve in the Vietnam War.
After serving in Vietnam, he spent time abroad in Germany. Germany became very close to his heart.
During his time in Germany, he met and fell in love with Ursula Freshkorn, who he soon married in 1972. Ursula and Richard returned to America in 1995, where they chose to settle in Harker Heights.
After returning to Harker Heights, Richard started working on Fort Hood.
When he wasn’t working, Richard had a passion for his trucks, guns, whiskey, country music and spending time with family and friends.
Smitty was a faithful loving husband, loving father to two daughters, a phenomenal grandfather to one, and a friend to all. Smitty was a kind of man you could count on, charismatic, and full of life.
He left lasting impressions on everyone he met and will continue to live through the people he touched.
He was a loving husband, father, a brave and honorable soldier.
Richard is preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Bobbie, his daughter Manuela, and his sister Cyndi.
He is survived by his wife, Ursula, his daughter Peggy, Granddaughter Mikaela and sister Bobbie.
