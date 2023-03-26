Richard P. “Smitty” Smith

Services for Staff Sgt. Richard P. “Smitty” Smith, 72, of Harker Heights will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Heritage Funeral Home in Killeen. Inurnment will follow at 3 p.m. at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.

Mr. Smith passed away on March 03, 2023. He was born on Nov. 8, 1950 in Dallas to his parents Roy Smith and Bobbie Cody.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.