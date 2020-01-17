Memorial services for Richard Paul Casner, 82, of Gatesville, formerly of Killeen, will be 3 p.m. Tuesday at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Casner died Jan. 10, 2020. He was born Oct. 7, 1937, in Alton, Illinois, to the late Joseph and Clara Eisenrich Casner.
He grew up in Alton and joined the Army in 1955. Richard was a Vietnam veteran, having served two tours of duty. After retirement in 1976, he worked in the heating and air conditioning business.
Mr. Casner was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Marjorie Gorman.
Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Alice Casner of Gatesville; a daughter, Pam Goucher of Marion, Arkansas; a son, Joe Casner of Gatesville; two granddaughters, Shannon Sanders of Jonesboro, Arkansas, and Amanda (Tim) Weatherford of Cordova, Tennessee; a grandson, Justin Goucher of Conway, Arkansas; four great-grandchildren; a sister, Velma Stipanovich of Dewey, Arizona; a brother, Duane Casner of Alton, Illinois; and numerous nieces, nephews and other family members.
Scott’s Funeral Home in Gatesville is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or online at stjude.org/donate.
