Killeen, TX (76540)

Today

A widely scattered shower or thunderstorm is possible this evening. Then cloudy skies overnight. Low 68F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

A widely scattered shower or thunderstorm is possible this evening. Then cloudy skies overnight. Low 68F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.