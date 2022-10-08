A celebration of life for Richard Ray Gardner, 85, of Copperas Cove will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Copperas Cove Church of Christ. Graveside services with full military honors will be at 1 p.m. at the Central Texas State Veteran Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Gardner died Oct. 4, 2022. He was born July 6, 1937, to Richard Melvin Gardner and Emma Steen in Great Falls, South Carolina.
He graduated high school in Rock Hill, South Carolina, in 1956. Ray married the love of his life in April of 1959 after he enlisted in the United States Army Feb. 12, 1959.
Ray served more than 21 years attaining the rank of first sergeant. He completed two tours in Vietnam, earned the Bronze Star and several commendation medals. After completing his active-duty service, he diligently studied and earned two Associates Degrees while completing 23 years of civil service and supporting the Soldiers of Fort Hood while working at Darnall Army Community Hospital.
After retirement from civil service, Ray continued to support the Soldiers of Fort Hood as Red Cross Volunteer in the emergency room. He passed the afternoon of Oct. 4, 2022, surrounded by the entirety of his loving family.
\He was a Christian man and an active member of the Copperas Cove Church of Christ.
Ray is preceded in death by his parents, Richard Melvin Gardner, Emma Steen and his sisters Melvina Henderson and Roseann Cousins.
Ray is survived by his wife, Mary Janice Gardner; daughter, Lynn Buck and husband Jerry; son, Ken Gardner; daughter, Lori Mccombs and husband Brad; six grandchildren, Austen Sheffield, Dusti King, Ashlyn Thomas and husband Brandon Thomas, Alicyn Larson and husband Daniel, Matthew Mccombs, and Mason Mccombs; six great-grandchildren, Rylan and Sophia King, Londyn, Landon and Lennox Thomas, Tyler Larson, and a brother Jim Gardner of North Carolina.
The family of Ray Gardner wishes to extend our sincere appreciation for all of the prayers, calls, cards and food extended to our family during this time. They would also like to mention the great support provided by our Hospice Nurse Jennifer with Elara Caring Hospice.
Serving as pallbearers are Austen Sheffield, Matthew McCombs, Mason McCombs, Rylan King, Daniel Larson and Brandon Thomas.
A visitation for Ray will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Crawford Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove.
