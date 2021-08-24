Richard "Ricky" Anthony Youngerman
went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on
August 20, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.
Ricky was born on January 29, 1969 in Bethesda, Maryland. He was an example to all. Ricky paved new ways on how to love like Christ, to love unconditionally, and how to laugh and enjoy life. Ricky's infectious smile and sense of humor radiated kindness and compassion to those around him.
He never missed an opportunity to joke around and make others laugh.
Anyone who knew Ricky knew how much he loved and adored his family. He also loved his friends and co-workers just like family.
Ricky graduated from Killeen High School, was in the Texas State Guard, worked for the City of Killeen for many years, and for the past 17 years he worked as a Security Guard.
Ricky was preceded in death by his mother Patsy Youngerman and his brother Donald "Donnie" W. Sipley, and his dog Smokie.
He is survived by his father Joseph "Joe" Youngerman of Killeen, his brother Randy Sipley of Kempner, and his niece Diana Huerta of Austin.
When Ricky entered the Gates of Heaven, his mom and brother were there to welcome him into his heavenly home. Ricky received a warm hug and a loving kiss on top of his head from our Lord and Savior with the words spoken, "Well done My good and faithful son."
A sense of his spirit will always reside in us. We Love You Ricky.
Ricky's and his dad's wishes were to have no service. Memorials can be made in Ricky's - Richard A Youngerman - honor to one of the following:
American Cancer Society, ASPCA or Wounded Warriors.
