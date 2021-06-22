Services for Richard Rivera Rodriguez, 80, of Troy, will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home in Temple with Pastor Chris Guillen officiating.
Mr. Rodriguez died June 21, 2020.
He was born April 2, 1941, in Rosebud.
Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. today at the funeral home with testimony hour beginning at 8 p.m.
