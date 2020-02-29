Funeral services with full military honors for Pastor Richard Wayne Payne, 62, of Killeen, will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Bethesda Fellowship Ministries in Copperas Cove. A private family interment will occur at a later date.
Mr. Payne died Feb. 22, 2020, in Killeen. He was born April 26, 1957, in San Diego.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of arrangements.
Offer condolences at www.chisolmsfuneral.com.
