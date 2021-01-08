A memorial service for Richard “Wayne” Rutherford is planned for June of 2021 Dossman Funeral Home of Belton.
Mr. Rutherford died Dec. 26, 2020.
He was born Sept. 2, 1955, in Nuremberg, Germany, to Capt. William Bert Rutherford and his wife Francis LaRue Hunter. They both served in the U.S. Army.
Shortly after, the Rutherfords returned to the United States.
Then, Wayne’s family moved to Bartlett, Texas with his sister, Anne Walker, and his brothers, Bruce, and Paul Rutherford around 1965.
Like his parents, Wayne served in the Army with a tour of duty in Vietnam.
Wayne married the love of his life, Kathy Lou Smith, on Dec. 18, 1982.
This blessed union joined two families with a marriage that thrived for 38 years.
Together they shared five daughters — Tiffany Rutherford Prestridge and husband Sean of Rockdale; Amy Cross and husband Will of Azle, Texas; Courtney Harris of Round Rock; Miranda Tolle and husband Wes of Garland; and Amber Hrometz of Belton.
Wayne was president of Dogwood Water Supply from 2016 to 2020.
They shared 16 grandchildren — Sierra, Hannah and husband Curt, Reid, Dylan, Josh, Amissa, Ashlynn, Laynee, Sadie, Tucker, Zeb, Sarah, Trenton, Jordan, Jayden, Kailynn, Courtnee and husband Cody, and Ali. And six great-grandchildren, Presley, Charlee, Gemma, Wesley, Ala, and Zach.
Wayne dedicated his life to his family and the fire department, his second family.
He was a member of the Salado Fire Department from 1983 until 2006.
He spent 16 years serving as chief, securing updated equipment and better training for the department.
Meanwhile, he served the Killeen Fire Department simultaneously. He retired as the EMS Operations Commander in 2009.
He earned many awards and accomplishments along the way, including Salado’s First Responder of the year in 1997, Killeen Paramedic of the Year in 1998, and Salado Man of the Year in 1999.
The Rutherfords were longtime residents of Salado.
In fact, they owned and operated Salado Hardware, Feed & Lumber from 1985 until 1992.
But Wayne lived out his final years with his bride of almost four decades in their forever home on Stillhouse Hollow Lake, often entertaining neighbors, and spoiling grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father, Bill Rutherford, on May 21, 1968, and his mother, Francis, on May 29, 1979.
Survivors include his wife, children, grandchildren, great-grandchilden, siblings, and a host of loving nieces and nephews.
A guestbook can be viewed and signed on the Dossman Funeral Home website.
In leiu of flowers, please send donations to the Salado Volunteer Fire Department or Lifeway Fellowship Church, Wayne’s chosen place of worship,
Matthew 5:4 Blessed are those who mourn. For they will be comforted.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.