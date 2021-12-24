Richard White

Services for retired Sgt. Maj. Richard L. White will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at First United Methodist Church in Killeen.
Interment at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery is pending.
Mr. White died Dec. 17, 2021.
After 28 years in the Army, he retired in 1984 in Killeen.
He is survived by his wife, Sonja, of 63 years from Munich, Germany; sons Robert of Ljubljana, Slovenia; Ron and his wife, Lydia, and two granddaughters, Sierra and Mia, of Panama City, Florida; sister Kathleen of Oklahoma City; and many nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be given to the First United Methodist Church.
